By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – First responders are urging people to remember the phrase "turn around don't drown" as the Pittsburgh area braces for the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
NWS Pittsburgh says now is the time to prepare for flooding, saying on Twitter, “As always, we want to remind you: if you encounter a flooded road while driving, TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!”

With the excessive rain amounts expected in some areas from the remnants of Ida, NOW is the time to prepare for flooding. As always, we want to remind you: if you encounter a flooded road while driving, TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! pic.twitter.com/V0HPa7QIxk
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 31, 2021
The NWS says 12 inches of fast-moving water can carry a small car, and just half of that can carry away an adult.
State police say you should make sure your headlights are on when driving in the rain. They’re required to be on whenever your windshield wipers are.
Police are also urging people to slow down and look out for standing water.
Before you leave, police say to check your car’s battery and make sure you have an emergency travel kit with things like a cell phone charger, a blanket and some bottled water.
A Flood Advisory is in place for multiple counties with Ida expected to bring several inches of rain.
Drivers also won’t be allowed to park at the Mon Wharf. It’ll be closed Wednesday until further notice.