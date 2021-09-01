By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) – A body was pulled from the Allegheny River in Plum.READ MORE: Torrential Rain, Rising Water Prompt Numerous Road Closures
Allegheny County Police say 911 was notified of a body floating in the river near the 100 block of Coxcomb Hill Road around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
First responders found a dead middle-aged white male floating in the river. His identity hasn’t been released.READ MORE: Tracking Ida: Remnants Of Storm Brings Heavy Rains, Flooding, And Road Closures
The discovery comes as remnants from Hurricane Ida have risen the water in creeks and rivers.
Homicide detectives have initiated an investigation.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: All Eyes On Mon, Ohio And Yough As River Flooding Concerns Rise Due To Ida's Remnants
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.