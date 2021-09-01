By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Penn Hills man who pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle in connection with a deadly DUI-related crash in Penn Hills has been sentenced to house arrest and probation.
In February 2019, Steven Prazenica was killed in a crash along Frankstown Road in Penn Hills when Theamon Hicks crossed the center line of the roadway.
Charges were filed against Hicks, who admitted he had been drinking prior to the crash.
In May, Hicks pleaded guilty to Homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, and driving under the influence.
In exchange for the guilty plea, the District Attorney’s office withdrew a count of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.
On Tuesday, Hicks was sentenced to two years of house arrest and seven years of probation with a requirement of no use of drugs or alcohol while on probation.