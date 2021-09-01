By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting that took place in Washington.
According to the Washington County Coroner, 36-year-old Leonard Williams, Jr. was shot and killed along West Walnut Street just after 12:00 on Wednesday.
Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Washington Police Department is investigating.
It’s unclear if any suspects have been named or if any arrests have been made.
