IDA'S IMPACTClick here for live updates as the remnants of Tropical Depression Ida move through Western Pennsylvania.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Washington Police Department is investigating. 
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Leonard Williams Jr., Local News, Shooting, Washington, Washington County Coroner's Office

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting that took place in Washington.

According to the Washington County Coroner, 36-year-old Leonard Williams, Jr. was shot and killed along West Walnut Street just after 12:00 on Wednesday.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Washington Police Department is investigating.

It’s unclear if any suspects have been named or if any arrests have been made.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 