By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Forty students and a driver needed to be rescued on Wednesday morning when a school bus was overtaken by floodwaters along Seavey Road.

Numerous area roadways became flooded as creeks and streams were overtaken by water when the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved across Western Pennsylvania.

(Photo Credit: Cherry City Volunteer Fire Co./Facebook)

Early Wednesday morning, crews with the Cherry City Volunteer Fire Co. were dispatched to the scene to perform a water rescue.

All 41 passengers on the bus were able to be safely rescued without anyone being injured.

Stay with KDKA as we will follow this story through the day and in our evening newscasts.