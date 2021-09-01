By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Forty students and a driver needed to be rescued on Wednesday morning when a school bus was overtaken by floodwaters along Seavey Road.
Numerous area roadways became flooded as creeks and streams were overtaken by water when the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved across Western Pennsylvania.
Early Wednesday morning, crews with the Cherry City Volunteer Fire Co. were dispatched to the scene to perform a water rescue.
Incredible images coming in of the school bus on Seavey Road in Shaler Twp this morning. The police chief says there were 40 kids on board & no one was hurt. Thank you to Lisa Reinhardt who sent us videos & pictures of the heroic work by rescue crews to get the kids off the bus. pic.twitter.com/H4ziZQfpdb
— Heather Abraham (@KDKAHeather) September 1, 2021
All 41 passengers on the bus were able to be safely rescued without anyone being injured.
