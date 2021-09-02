By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush are coming to Pennsylvania.READ MORE: For 4th Time In 15 Years, Shaler Residents Cleaning Up After Major Flooding
He’ll deliver remarks at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville 20 years after the Sept. 11t terrorist attacks.
Families of the passengers on Flight 93 are invited, but the ceremony is closed to the public due to the pandemic.
Updated Flight 93 Ceremony information for 9/11/21 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/hQxXhqhS3pREAD MORE: What Happens If A District Ignores The School Mask Mandate?
— Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) September 2, 2021
State police say because of the private ceremony, no one will be allowed to park along the roadways surrounding the park and Route 30. They’re suggesting people take alternate routes.MORE NEWS: Red Cross Volunteers Help Cleanup, Assess Damage After Ida's Remnants Hit Western Pennsylvania
After 12 p.m., the park will open to the public for those who want to pay their respects.