By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush are coming to Pennsylvania.

He’ll deliver remarks at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville 20 years after the Sept. 11t terrorist attacks.

Families of the passengers on Flight 93 are invited, but the ceremony is closed to the public due to the pandemic.

State police say because of the private ceremony, no one will be allowed to park along the roadways surrounding the park and Route 30. They’re suggesting people take alternate routes.

After 12 p.m., the park will open to the public for those who want to pay their respects.