By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is telling people who are hitting the water for Labor Day to use caution.
With all of the rain, it means the rivers are running high and there could be a lot of debris in there.
The commission says to expect high water conditions through the Labor Day weekend. The Pittsburgh International Airport recorded 3.3 inches of rain over two days — which is usually the average rainfall for the entire month of September.
The best way to stay safe is to remember that if you look at the water and decide it wouldn’t be safe to swim in, it’s not safe to boat in either. The commission always says to wear a personal floatation device.