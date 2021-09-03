By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) – First responders were called to rescue a man who drove off the road and down a steep hillside in Castle Shannon.
Just before 9:00 p.m., Castle Shannon Police and Castle Shannon Volunteer Fire Department were called to the 3100 block of Library Road for a car that drove over a hillside.
Once on the scene, they found an SUV approximately 40 feet over a steep embankment above Saw Mill Run Creek.
Their investigation found the driver, an adult male, crashed through a guardrail, traveled 200 feet through the wooded hillside before being stopped by trees.
The fire chief told KDKA the trees stopped him from tumbling into the creek.
The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for a head injury and other injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
