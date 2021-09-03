PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, has a recipe for your Labor Day Weekend cookout!
Chicago Style Hot Dogs
Ingredients:
- 4 natural casing beef frankfurters
- 4 brioche hot dog buns
- 1 small onion, diced fine
- 3 – 4 teaspoons sweet pickle relish
- 1 cold-pack kosher dill pickle, quartered lengthwise
- 1 small tomato, sliced into julienne strips
- Red Pearl Peruvian peppers
- Dill Pickle mustard, to taste (Trader Joes)
- Celery seed
- Poppy seed
- Beer, for simmering (standard golden lager preferred – I use Modelo Especial))
Directions:
Simmer frankfurters in beer for approximately 10 minutes. Warm buns in oven wrapped in foil, until slightly warm and soft.
To assemble hot dogs, place frank in each bun. Add mustard to taste; top with dill spear, relish, onion, tomato, and red pearl Peruvian peppers. Sprinkle with celery and poppy seeds.
Serves: 4