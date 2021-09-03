PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Van Gogh’s Sunflowers and Starry Nights are cultural icons, but a new touring show coming to Pittsburgh this month is presenting them in a whole new way.
"Immersive Van Gogh" is a revolutionary way of displaying art, combining animation, original music and massive projections. The exhibit will make its tenth stop in the U.S. in Pittsburgh Sept. 23rd.
Van Gogh's paintings actually come to life in the video, which is seen on 500,000 cubic feet of wall, floor and ceiling space.
“It’s an emotional, sensory experience that hopefully brings you closer, emotionally and psychologically, to Van Gogh, or at least it gives you Massimiliano Siccardi’s interpretation of what might have been going on in Van Gogh’s mind,” said producer Corey Ross.
Massimiliano has been developing this concept for 30 years in Europe.
It’s sold out in Pittsburgh, but they are adding dates. The location will be announced likely next week.