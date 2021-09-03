WADSWORTH, Ohio (AP) — The pilot of a small plane was killed when it crashed into a pond shortly after taking off Friday from a small airport in northeastern Ohio, authorities said.

The plane had departed from Wadsworth Municipal Airport around 11 a.m. and was only in the air for a few minutes before it went down, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The pilot’s body was later found in the pond, and authorities said he was the only person aboard the plane.

The name of the pilot has not been disclosed.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation. An OSHP spokesman said the pilot had been in contact with the control tower prior to the crash, and there may have been a mechanical failure with the aircraft.

Dive teams were searching the pond for the pilot and wreckage from the plane.

