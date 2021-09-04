PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – You might have noticed this is yet another year without a Labor Day parade making its way through downtown Pittsburgh.

The group that normally hosts it says they want to be safe rather than sorry but what they’re doing in place of the parade is having just as big of an impact on the community.

During this Labor Day Weekend, a group of union volunteers isn’t taking a vacation, they’ve kept their worker gear on and are doing community service.

On Saturday, the ACLC Labor Day Weekend of Service focused on a veterans memorial in the first ward.

The union president, Darrin Kelly, says not many people live in the area anymore so it’s often overlooked when it’s in need of maintenance.

Kelly, a veteran himself, says they enjoy doing community service work, especially when it honors the people who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

His union brethren, who are also veterans, agree.

“As a vet, this is important every day, this isn’t just a day,” said Alex Criego. “With the AFL-CIO, which I’m affiliated with, we give to the community year-round. Every time we do an action whether it’s today or tomorrow, it’s important every day to give back to the community.”

With no parade, this is the second year the group has turned to community service and the weekend isn’t over yet.

Tomorrow, there will be a Labor Day mass to cap off the festivities.