By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BLOOMFIELD (KDKA) – A man is in custody after an early-morning, hours-long SWAT standoff in Bloomfield.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, a Shotspotter alert sent them to Torley Street just before 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
Officers found shell casings in the area and friends and family told officers that a man was in crisis and had several firearms with him inside their home.
For several hours, police were unable to make contact with the man but eventually, he did surrender without incident.
He was evaluated by medics, taken into custody, and well now receive the help he requires, according to police.