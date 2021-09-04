BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
Faust Street, Sheraden

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after crashing an off-road vehicle in the city of Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood.

Public Safety officials say the man crashed while driving a quad in an alley behind Faust Street after 8:00 p.m. on Friday night.

Officials say he wasn’t wearing helmet.

Police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 