By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after crashing an off-road vehicle in the city of Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood.
Public Safety officials say the man crashed while driving a quad in an alley behind Faust Street after 8:00 p.m. on Friday night.
Officials say he wasn’t wearing helmet.
Police are investigating.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.