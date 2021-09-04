By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools has alerted families that a recent mailer with student and parent information turned out to be incorrect.
"It has been brought to our attention that several families received information in a mailer that does not match the addressee's information," the district said in a message to families. "The District's printing and mailing vendor continues to investigate the situation and takes full responsibility for the error."
According to the district, the issue was a result of the vendor that prints and mails the information.
The district is unsure of how many of these mailers were affected as part of the mistake.