By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) – This weekend, the Row House Cinema in Lawrenceville is reopened to the public after only hosting private screenings for the past year and a half.READ MORE: Kiski Police Arrest Man For Possessing Several Firearms Without A License
Now, you can check out three 1950s classics including “The Night of the Hunter”, “Some Like It Hot”, and “Godzilla.”READ MORE: Man In Custody Following Early Morning SWAT Situation In Bloomfield
However, those wishing to catch a movie at Row House Cinema will be required to either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from the past 72 hours.MORE NEWS: Steeler Nation, Pittsburgh Reacts Following The Passing Of Tunch Ilkin
Row House says that will be in place until the spread of COVID-19 slows.