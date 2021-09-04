BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) – This weekend, the Row House Cinema in Lawrenceville is reopened to the public after only hosting private screenings for the past year and a half.

Now, you can check out three 1950s classics including “The Night of the Hunter”, “Some Like It Hot”, and “Godzilla.”

However, those wishing to catch a movie at Row House Cinema will be required to either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from the past 72 hours.

Row House says that will be in place until the spread of COVID-19 slows.