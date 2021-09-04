BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three people are hospitalized after a shooting in Homewood South on Saturday afternoon.

According to Pittsburgh Police, they were alerted via ShotSpotter for multiple gunshots in 7300 block of Hamilton Avenue and the 500 block of Panke Avenue just before 3:30 p.m.

Police found three victims, two men, and one woman, in the 7300 block of Hamilton Avenue.

All three had gunshot wounds to the leg.

They were taken to a local hospital and their conditions are unknown.

Pittsburgh Police Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

