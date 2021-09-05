By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a car driving the wrong way crashed into another car in the Fort Pitt Tunnel.
State Police say that around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, a 21-year-old woman drove onto I-376, driving in the wrong direction.
Police say she drove her vehicle into the Fort Pitt Tunnel, still driving the wrong way.
While in the tunnel, her vehicle crashed with another car. The driver was not injured.
The man who was driving the second vehicle was taken to an area hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
Police say they are investigating the crash.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.