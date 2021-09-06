By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 912 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death over the past 72 hours.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 699 are confirmed and 213 are probable cases.
There have been 7,709 total hospitalizations and 111,673 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,068.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: