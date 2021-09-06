By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Britsburgh is officially back in Pittsburgh.
The festival brings a bit of Britain across the pond.
It began Monday with a tribute to the late Prince Philip at Saint Andrew's Church in Highland Park.
There are several other big events happening this week, including one at East End Brewing Tuesday.
"We're going to be hosting the British Invasion Band and Car Cruise. That'll be taking place from 11 a.m. with the car cruise and at 1 p.m. will be a concert by the British Invasion Band. They're the ultimate tribute to British rock 'n roll from the 1960s," said board member Steven Shandor.
That’s happening on Sunday at Settlers Cabin Park.