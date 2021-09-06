By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHARLEROI (KDKA) — A building in Washington County went up in flames overnight.
Firefighters were called out fight the flames at a building along McKean Avenue in Charleroi.
#BREAKING Firefighters are battling a large fire at a building in the 900 block of McKean Avenue in Charleroi Borough, Washington County. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/XtKSrNIzKe
— Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) September 6, 2021
The fire chief at the scene told KDKA that a married couple was living inside the building, and that they were able to escape the building just in time.
One firefighter is in the hospital after suffering a knee injury.
The building is likely a total loss.
“When we arrived, we had heavy fire on the second floor. Guys got on the fire real quick and knocked it down. With it being an old building, the fire just ran through the second floor and finally went through the roof,” said Robert Whitten, Jr., Charleroi Fire Department Chief.
Firefighters put the fire out quickly, but faced some challenges due to the age of the building.