BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The building is likely a total loss.
Filed Under:Charleroi, Charleroi Fire Department, Fire, Local News, Local TV, McKean Avenue

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CHARLEROI (KDKA) — A building in Washington County went up in flames overnight.

Firefighters were called out fight the flames at a building along McKean Avenue in Charleroi.

The fire chief at the scene told KDKA that a married couple was living inside the building, and that they were able to escape the building just in time.

(Photo Credit: Jessica Guay)

One firefighter is in the hospital after suffering a knee injury.

The building is likely a total loss.

(Photo Credit: Jessica Guay)

“When we arrived, we had heavy fire on the second floor. Guys got on the fire real quick and knocked it down. With it being an old building, the fire just ran through the second floor and finally went through the roof,” said Robert Whitten, Jr., Charleroi Fire Department Chief.

Firefighters put the fire out quickly, but faced some challenges due to the age of the building.