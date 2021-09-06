BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

AKRON, Ohio (KDKA) – A hack attempt is impacting tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians.

FirstEnergy locked all of its customers’ online accounts after someone tried to break into them.

In an email to customers, the company says there’s no evidence any information was accessed or altered. The company also says no sensitive personal information is available through online accounts.

Customers should have already received an email about changing their passwords.