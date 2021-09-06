By: KDKA-TV News Staff
AKRON, Ohio (KDKA) – A hack attempt is impacting tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians.READ MORE: 2 Ohio Residents Run Over By Boat In Lake In Tennessee
FirstEnergy locked all of its customers’ online accounts after someone tried to break into them.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Named One Of The Best Cities For Beer Lovers
In an email to customers, the company says there’s no evidence any information was accessed or altered. The company also says no sensitive personal information is available through online accounts.MORE NEWS: Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank Joins Hunger Action Month Campaign
Customers should have already received an email about changing their passwords.