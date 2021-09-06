By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In an effort to keep schools from shutting down due to COVID-19, a statewide mask mandate in all Pennsylvania schools will go into effect this week.

Starting tomorrow, masks will be required for everyone, including students, staff, and teachers.

Masks will also be mandated in early learning centers and by child care providers.

There has been heavy pushback to the mandate, both locally and in Harrisburg.

On Friday, the top Republican in the state Senate joined a group to try and stop the statewide order.

Several private schools and parents are suing the acting health secretary.

That group includes state Senator Jake Corman and state Representative Jesse Topper.

The group says the state Department of Health cannot legally order a mask requirement for schools.

The order is set to take effect tomorrow.