By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When Minkah Fitzpatrick takes the field this season for the Steelers, he’ll be looking to tackle his opponents, which in turn will help tackle problems for abused and neglected children.
The Steelers safety has announced a pledge that will benefit foster children that will go along with his play on the field this season.
Fitzpatrick says he is pledging $39 per tackle and turnover he makes this season, with proceeds to benefit foster children through KidsVoice.
This season, I’m pledging $39 for every tackle I make and turnover I force to help foster children through @KidsVoicePA. Join me by pledging any amount: https://t.co/9ZkjB24TiM
— Minkah Fitzpatrick (@minkfitz_21) September 5, 2021
KidsVoice is an organization that advocates in both the courts and in the community to help provide a safe and permanent home for nearly 3,000 children each year.
Last year, Fitzpatrick recorded 79 tackles and 4 interceptions,