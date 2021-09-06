BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
The festival runs every weekend through Oct. 10.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — You have a chance to go back in time through a medieval adventure in Westmoreland County.

The Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival kicked off Friday, bringing the return of jousting, the craft vendor fair, and more.

The festival also has special themed weekend events. This weekend, kids 12 years old and younger can get in for free with an adult ticket.

