By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department has shut down Fat Catz After-Hours in Knoxville.
The business on Brownsville Road was ordered to close Friday.
According to the Health Department, Fat Catz After-Hours was operating without a valid health permit and didn't submit plans before opening. There were also drinks and ice "from an unknown source" and a lack of bathrooms.
When the closure order is removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.