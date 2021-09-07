BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department has shut down Fat Catz After-Hours in Knoxville.

The business on Brownsville Road was ordered to close Friday.

According to the Health Department, Fat Catz After-Hours was operating without a valid health permit and didn’t submit plans before opening. There were also drinks and ice “from an unknown source” and a lack of bathrooms.

When the closure order is removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.