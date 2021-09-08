By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 450 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 193 are confirmed and 257 are probable cases.
The state says 13 of the 19 new deaths come from an import of data. Sixteen deaths are from August and three were from September.
There have been 7,754 total hospitalizations and 112,368 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,088.
