By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tuesday marked three years since the death of Pittsburgh native Mac Miller when he overdosed in his apartment in Los Angeles.
His legacy lives on across the world, but especially at Blue Slide Park in Frick Park – which was the title of his first album.
Blue Slide Park became the site of memorials that celebrated his life.
While people were out enjoying the slide on Tuesday, there were bouquets of flowers left in Mac's memory.
The bench nearby also contained a lot of messages with fans writing things such as “Rest in peace, Mac.”