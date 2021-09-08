By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh City Council passed a guaranteed basic income pilot that will give 200 people $500 a month.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said the Assured Cash Experiment passed 7-1 Wednesday.
— bill peduto (@billpeduto) September 8, 2021
Half of the pilot’s participants will be Black women in response to the inequities uncovered in the Gender Equity Commission’s 2019 report. The Mayor’s Office says Black women in Pittsburgh are five times as likely as white men to live in poverty and twice as likely as white women.
The city will use relief funds from the American Rescue Plan to fund part of the program through OnePGH, a nonprofit organization supported by public and private investment.
