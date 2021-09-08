By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – PWSA customers could see higher bills starting as early as next year.
The reason why is a new “stormwater fee” could be included.
The reason why is a new "stormwater fee" could be included.

PWSA just filed a proposed settlement with the Public Utility Commission and rates would go up as a result.
The new fee would charge customers based on how much runoff their property generates.
Here is how the new fee would break down:
The average home would pay an additional $5.65/month next year, plus $1.44 the year after that.
The PWSA says it needs extra revenue in order to improve its infrastructure.