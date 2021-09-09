By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KISKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police say a man attacked a Kiski Township officer called to help his granddaughter who was overdosing.
Kiski Police say they were called to Route 56 for a possible overdose Thursday morning. The responding officer found a woman screaming outside the home, asking that her sister get some help.
When the officer went in, police say 66-year-old William Culp, the patient’s grandfather, tried to push the officer out the door. Police say a struggle ensued, and the officer was injured.
Culp was eventually taken into custody after a struggle.
He was arraigned on felony aggravated assault against a police officer, simple assault, resisting arrest and obstructing emergency services.