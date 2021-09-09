By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing teenager from Westmoreland County.
Police say Lonyae Hayes was last seen Wednesday at 4 a.m. on Sheppard Court in Derry Township.
Police describe Hayes as 5-foot-10.

Missing Juvenile: Lonyae HAYES, B/N/M-14, DOB 11/28/06. Height: 5'10" Weight 140. Unknown Clothing description. Last Seen at 0400 hrs. on 09/08/21 at 208 Sheppard Court, Derry Township in Westmoreland County.

Anyone w/ info call 911
Anyone w/ info call 911 pic.twitter.com/xO3kFmeSSc
— Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) September 9, 2021
Call 911 with any information.