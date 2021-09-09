9/11 REMEMBEREDFrom memorials to remembrances and more, click here for complete coverage of 9/11: 20 Years Later.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing teenager from Westmoreland County.

(Photo Credit: State Police)

Police say Lonyae Hayes was last seen Wednesday at 4 a.m. on Sheppard Court in Derry Township.

Police describe Hayes as 5-foot-10.

Call 911 with any information.