9/11 REMEMBEREDFrom memorials to remembrances and more, click here for complete coverage of 9/11: 20 Years Later.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Daisy Jade
Filed Under:412 Fanatics, 412 for Life, AEW, All Elite Wrestling, Britt Baker, Daisy Jade, Fan Cave, Fan N'ATion, Penguins, Pirates, Pitt, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Fans, Rich Walsh, Sports Fans, Stairway to Seven, Steelers, Wigle Whiskey, Wrestling

Check out what’s coming up this SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade: 

Wrestling Superstar Britt Baker shares her love for Pittsburgh Fans!

READ MORE: Pennsylvania State Senator Pat Browne Recovering After Fracturing Neck In Motorcycle Crash

Plus, this fan cave is insane! It even has a Franco replica statue!

And learn how to make a “Stairway to Seven” cocktail…and more!

READ MORE: University Of Pittsburgh Hires Law Firm To Review Its Fetal Tissue Research Practices

Watch Saturday at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. Or watch an encore episode at 11 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!

Follow us for more show updates:

MORE NEWS: Ohio Father Pleads Guilty To Murder And Rape In 2019 Death Of His 10-Year-Old Son

 