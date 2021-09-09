By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MORGANTOWN (KDKA) – WVU Medicine is in serious need of nurses.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, they are now offering bonuses of up to $15,000 for new hires that make a three-year commitment.
They are looking to fill about 2,700 jobs overall with more than 600 nursing jobs open.
WVU Medicine is also requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of October.