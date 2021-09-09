BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
Filed Under:Local TV, Morgantown, West Virginia News, WVU Medicine

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MORGANTOWN (KDKA) – WVU Medicine is in serious need of nurses.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, they are now offering bonuses of up to $15,000 for new hires that make a three-year commitment.

They are looking to fill about 2,700 jobs overall with more than 600 nursing jobs open.

WVU Medicine is also requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of October.