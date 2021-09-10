By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EVERSON, Pa. (KDKA) – It was a close call in Fayette County overnight.
A family of four was able to escape safely after their home on Brown Street in Everson caught fire.
One person was taken to the hospital, but only to be observed, no major injuries were reported.
The family's two dogs were also safely evacuated from the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.