Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Samson

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Samson was rescued by our Humane Society Police Officers from a neglectful situation. He can be timid when meeting new people, so he will need to get to know his new family over several visits to feel comfortable. Samson is a very smart, young dog and learns quickly, so he would benefit from a family who is dedicated to working on positive reinforcement training. He would prefer to go home with an adult-only family and may be open to another canine sibling to help him settle in.

To find out more about how to adopt Samson, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails!