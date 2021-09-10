Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Samson
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Samson was rescued by our Humane Society Police Officers from a neglectful situation. He can be timid when meeting new people, so he will need to get to know his new family over several visits to feel comfortable. Samson is a very smart, young dog and learns quickly, so he would benefit from a family who is dedicated to working on positive reinforcement training. He would prefer to go home with an adult-only family and may be open to another canine sibling to help him settle in.
- To find out more about how to adopt Samson, visit this link!
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
_____________________________________________________________________________________
