By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) – A man will serve at least a year in jail for the death of his girlfriend.
According to the Valley News Dispatch, James Jenniches was drunk when he got into a fight with his girlfriend, Michele Kerr, at the American Legion in Lower Burrell in 2017.
Jenniches and Kerr were arguing in the parking lot when she jumped onto his pickup truck as he drove away.
Kerr fell from the bumper and subsequently died.
A judge sentenced Jenniches to 11 and a half to 23 months in jail.