By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – The countdown to Halloween is on and Kennywood and Idlewild are hiring more than 100 workers with pay starting at $16 and $17.READ MORE: 4 More Arrests Made In Connection To Illegal Off-Road Vehicle Ride-Outs In Pittsburgh
Kennywood’s Phantom Fall Fest kicks off on Oct. 1. The park is filling positions from scare actors to food and beverage workers, starting at $16 an hour.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports Over 5,000 New Cases For First Time Since April
Idlewid & Soak Zone is looking to fill 30 positions starting at $17 an hour for the park’s HallowBOO! event that kicks off on Sept. 25.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Targets Physicians Offering Stock Doctor's Notes For School Mask Mandate Exemptions
Both parks will host job fairs on Wednesday. Kennywood’s will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. and Idlewild’s from 3 to 5 p.m.