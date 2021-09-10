By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Clarion County are searching for a missing and endangered man.
State police say 61-year-old Keith Rankin was last seen Thursday around 11 a.m. They believe he may be at special risk of harm or may be confused.
CLARION COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. PSP Clarion is searching for Keith Rankin. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/xyHIgGLpRu
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 10, 2021
He's described as a 5-foot-11 man weighing 200 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans, black suspenders and glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the state police in Clarion at 814-226-1710.