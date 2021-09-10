9/11 REMEMBEREDFrom memorials to remembrances and more, click here for complete coverage of 9/11: 20 Years Later.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Clarion, Clarion County, Local TV, Missing Man, Missing Person

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Clarion County are searching for a missing and endangered man.

READ MORE: Westmoreland County Leaders Asking Public For Suggestions On How To Spend Rescue Plan Funding

State police say 61-year-old Keith Rankin was last seen Thursday around 11 a.m. They believe he may be at special risk of harm or may be confused.

He’s described as a 5-foot-11 man weighing 200 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans, black suspenders and glasses.

MORE NEWS: Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Monroeville

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the state police in Clarion at 814-226-1710.