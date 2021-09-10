9/11 REMEMBEREDFrom memorials to remembrances and more, click here for complete coverage of 9/11: 20 Years Later.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The professor's lawyer accuses the student of being "antagonistic, menacing and aggressive."
Filed Under:Local TV, Penn State, Penn State University, State College

By: KDKA-TV News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Penn State University professor is charged with assaulting a student during a protest.

READ MORE: Pirates Rally To Spoil Bell's Return In 4-3 Win Over Nationals

The Centre Daily Times reports W. Oliver Baker has been arrested and charged. He is an assistant professor of English and African American studies.

READ MORE: 2 Injured In Beaver Falls Shooting

During a pro-vaccine rally, police say Baker pulled a counterprotester to the ground and hurt him in a scuffle.

MORE NEWS: President Joe Biden Approves Disaster Declaration Request In Pennsylvania Due To Remnants Hurricane Ida

Baker’s lawyer accuses the student of being “antagonistic, menacing and aggressive.”