By: KDKA-TV News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Penn State University professor is charged with assaulting a student during a protest.
The Centre Daily Times reports W. Oliver Baker has been arrested and charged. He is an assistant professor of English and African American studies.
During a pro-vaccine rally, police say Baker pulled a counterprotester to the ground and hurt him in a scuffle.
Baker’s lawyer accuses the student of being “antagonistic, menacing and aggressive.”