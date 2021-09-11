9/11 REMEMBEREDFrom memorials to remembrances and more, click here for complete coverage of 9/11: 20 Years Later.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Alex Highsmith, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have confirmed that linebacker Alex Highsmith will play on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, according to Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten.

The Tribune-Review reports that on Highsmith had missed practice on Thursday due to the injury.

Highsmith’s status was listed as questionable at first, but he was removed entirely from the injury report.

This means he will be able to play in the Steelers’ first game of the regular season.