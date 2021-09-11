By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have confirmed that linebacker Alex Highsmith will play on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, according to Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten.
#Steelers LB Alex Highsmith has been removed from the status report (designated as Questionable on Friday) and will play on Sunday vs. the Buffalo Bills.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 11, 2021
The Tribune-Review reports that on Highsmith had missed practice on Thursday due to the injury.
Highsmith’s status was listed as questionable at first, but he was removed entirely from the injury report.
This means he will be able to play in the Steelers’ first game of the regular season.