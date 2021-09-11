9/11 REMEMBEREDFrom memorials to remembrances and more, click here for complete coverage of 9/11: 20 Years Later.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates announced they have placed pitcher Steven Brault on the 10-day injured list and recalled pitcher Connor Overton.

Brault heads to the injured list with a recurrent left arm lat strain.

The Pirates have also recalled Connor Overton from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Overton was claimed off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday and has made one appearance with Indianapolis.

He pitched one inning with two strikeouts.

The Pirates take on the Washington Nationals tonight.