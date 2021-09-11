By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CAMBRIA COUNTY (KDKA) — A man has been charged after police allegedly found explosives at his residence, according to Pennsylvania State Police.READ MORE: Woman Is Second To Admit Role In Death Of 8 Members Of A Family
Police are also accusing him of detonating two explosive devices on Thursday on Maple Street bridge in South Fork Borough.
No injuries were reported as a result of these incidents.READ MORE: Woman, 28, Accused Of Shooting Her Boyfriend In The Head With A Rifle
“Troopers believe that… [he] detonated these devices as a matter of personal enjoyment and did not have any specific intent to cause injury to any persons or damage to any property; however, damage was observed on the Maple Street bridge,” state police said.
Police say 57-year-old Mark Stephen Yatsky is facing charges of a felony count of Unlawful Possession or Manufacture of Weapons of Mass Destruction and misdemeanor counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct, and Prohibited Offensive Weapons. Charges were filed before Magisterial District Judge Rick Varner.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Yatsky, who is currently in the hospital being treated for a medical condition.MORE NEWS: Man, 54, Dies After House Fire In Cheswick
The warrant will be served after his release from the hospital.