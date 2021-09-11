9/11 REMEMBEREDFrom memorials to remembrances and more, click here for complete coverage of 9/11: 20 Years Later.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Mary Ours!By Mary Ours
Filed Under:KDKA Weather, Local News, Local TV, Local Weather, Mary Ours, weather, Weather Forecast, Weather Stories

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to clear skies and seasonable temperatures.

It’ll be a gorgeous day with highs a little warmer than yesterday in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.

READ MORE: AHN Unveils New, $313 Million, 160-Bed Hospital In Wexford

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

If you are heading to Shanksville for the Flight 93 Memorial, it’ll be a comfortable, sunny day with highs in the low 70s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The weekend gets warmer with highs above normal and back in the 80’s on Sunday.

It’ll start to feel a little sticky, so maybe a good day to take a dip in the pool if you didn’t close it.

READ MORE: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held At New Schenley Park Golf Learning Center

High pressure keeps us dry through the start of the work week with lows mild and nearly 5 to 10 degrees above average in the mid 60’s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The next chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms will be Wednesday when a cold front will cross the region.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We don’t see temperatures get back near normal in the upper 70s until Thursday.

MORE NEWS: Federal Inmate Indicted In Death Of Another Inmate

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.