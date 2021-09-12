By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER (KDKA) – Beaver Area School District alerted families that the high school and Dutch Ridge Elementary School will move to remote learning amid rising COVID-19 cases among staff and students.

According to the district, 60 students and seven staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The district described the number of cases at Beaver Area High School as “unimaginable.”

“The number of COVID-19 positive students and staff in these two buildings over the past 14 days has now exceeded the threshold at which closure is recommended by the Pennsylvania Department of Health,” the district said in a message to families.

Beaver Area High School and Dutch Ridge Elementary School will begin remote learning on Monday, September 13 through Friday, September 17.

Both buildings will return to in-person learning on Monday, September 20.

The middle school as well as College Square will continue with in-person learning.