NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) – Two teenagers were shot, one was killed and the other was critically injured in a shooting at the Haunted Hills Hayride in North Versailles.

Both of the victims were 15-years-old.

The victim who has died has been identified as Steven Eason of Wilmerding.

The shooting happened between the ticket booth and the red barn.

Employees tell KDKA they heard at least 3-4 gunshots and that there were words exchanged prior to the shooting.

“We were in our scene getting ready for more people to come down,” said Pipper Donaldson, one of the employees. “We heard the gunshots and somebody came running past us and didn’t tell us anything [We heard] about four or five [gunshots], and they evacuated us. They didn’t tell us anything until the end until we were ready to leave.”

Police have described the suspect as a Black teenager between the ages of 15-17 with short hair, between 5’9″ and 6’0″, wearing dark blue cargo shorts and a blue backpack.

“What goes through my mind when a 15-year-old gets shot at a hayride,” said Allegheny County Police Lt. Vernando Costa. “I think it’s a terrible shame. You come to an area where you are going to have fun and it’s, innocent people were around anybody could have been hurt. People not involved.”

Route 48 has been reopened and Haunted Hills Hayride has been closed

Allegheny County Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit is on the scene.

This article was first published at 10:06 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2021.

