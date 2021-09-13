By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Masks would be required in Allegheny County at all indoor public gatherings and outdoor gatherings of more than 250 people under legislation that will be introduced Tuesday.READ MORE: In-Person Classes Resume At University Of Pittsburgh As COVID-19 Cases Rise On Campus
The legislation, sponsored by councilmembers Olivia Bennett and Bethany Hallam, says anyone who doesn’t follow the requirement could be fined up to $100.
It would be in place until April 30, 2022, though it could be amended sooner.READ MORE: Ohio Mother Gets Life Sentence For Murdering 6-Year-Old Son
The proposal cites studies about the effectiveness of masks and says opposition to masking doesn’t come from a health perspective but from a political perspective, pointing to protests held last week when the statewide school mask mandate went into effect.
Exemptions include single-family homes and outdoor gatherings with less than 250 people.MORE NEWS: Woman Shot, Killed In McKeesport
County Council will meet Tuesday evening.