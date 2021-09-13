BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
The legislation would fine anyone who doesn't follow the requirement up to $100.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Masks would be required in Allegheny County at all indoor public gatherings and outdoor gatherings of more than 250 people under legislation that will be introduced Tuesday.

The legislation, sponsored by councilmembers Olivia Bennett and Bethany Hallam, says anyone who doesn’t follow the requirement could be fined up to $100.

It would be in place until April 30, 2022, though it could be amended sooner.

The proposal cites studies about the effectiveness of masks and says opposition to masking doesn’t come from a health perspective but from a political perspective, pointing to protests held last week when the statewide school mask mandate went into effect.

Exemptions include single-family homes and outdoor gatherings with less than 250 people.

County Council will meet Tuesday evening.