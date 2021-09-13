BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Fire Department

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) – People in Mt. Lebanon can have their chimney inspected for free.

READ MORE: City’s Garbage Olympics In Need Of Volunteers

The Mt. Lebanon fire department says every year, many homes have chimney fires.

READ MORE: John Wetzel Leaving As Prisons Chief, Gov. Tom Wolf Names Acting Successor

So before you light that first fire of the season, they’ll inspect your chimney or wood-burning equipment to make sure it’s safe.

MORE NEWS: 5 Dead, Including 3 Children, In Early-Morning Ohio House Fire

You can sign up here.