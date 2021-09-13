By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) – People in Mt. Lebanon can have their chimney inspected for free.
The Mt. Lebanon fire department says every year, many homes have chimney fires.
So before you light that first fire of the season, they'll inspect your chimney or wood-burning equipment to make sure it's safe.
You can sign up here.