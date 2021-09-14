PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Masks would be required in Allegheny County at all indoor public gatherings and outdoor gatherings of more than 250 people under legislation that will be introduced Tuesday.

The legislation, sponsored by councilmembers Olivia Bennett and Bethany Hallam, says anyone who doesn’t follow the requirement could be fined up to $100.

It would be in place until April 30, 2022, though it could be amended sooner.

Watch as KDKA’s Briana Smith reports:

The proposal cites studies about the effectiveness of masks and says opposition to masking doesn’t come from a health perspective but from a political perspective, pointing to protests held last week when the statewide school mask mandate went into effect.

Exemptions include single-family homes and outdoor gatherings with less than 250 people.

Attorney Tom King told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso that only the Allegheny County Health Department or the Pennsylvania Department of Health has the ability to order a mask mandate.

If passed by the council, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald needs to approve the ordinance. It is not clear if Fitzgerald will support this.

Earlier this year, Fitzgerald vetoed a paid sick leave bill passed by Allegheny County Council after concerns from the solicitor that it could face legal challenges.

County Council will meet Tuesday evening.