By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 248 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 206 are confirmed and 42 are probable cases.
There have been 7,796 total hospitalizations and 114,358 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,097.
